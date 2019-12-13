"Wild Strawberries:" An Ingmar Bergman Swedish Film on Santa Lucia Day
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Wild Strawberries." This Swedish film by director Ingmar Bergman (with English subtitles) is often considered to be one of Bergman’s greatest and most moving.
After living a life marked by coldness, an aging professor is forced to confront the emptiness of his existence. Following the showing, critics Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, Jesse Bates, and John Spinks will help us understand the film.
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Film