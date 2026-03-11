Wildflower Walkabout

Wander through the Kaul Wildflower Garden with environmental educator and habitat gardener Michelle Reynolds and open your eyes to the abundance of plant diversity that contributes to Alabama’s ranking as #4 in the nation for natural diversity. Learn how to draw on this rich environment to inform your plant palette and gardening style at home. Participants will practice using iNaturalist to identify plants they see on their own walkabouts. Especially suited for native plant enthusiasts and people with a bit of an explorer in them! Garden paths are uneven. Remember to wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25