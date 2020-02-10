Wine Down Meeting discussing The Academy At Linda Dobbins Dance, Feb 10th 6:15pm

The Academy is an academics and performing arts school for those who wish to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

At our wine down event Feb 10th, we will have our Academy director as well as Linda Dobbins and one of our Academy moms, Dr. Jenny Sobera in attendance to answer your questions you May have about The Academy.

The Academy is for 3rd -12th grades. Our academic program is accredited. Our alumni have earned $60,000 in scholarships and have scored 33 and higher on their ACT. Our alumni and students can be seen on Broadway, in feature films, television, commercials and modeling careers in NY.

Please rsvp if you can attend to dobbinsdance@me.com