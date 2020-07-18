Winecraft Zoom: Furoshiki

Interested in the craft but would rather do it on your own time or don’t want to use Zoom? No problem! Instead of registering, contact Holley ( hwesley@eolib.org or 205.445.1117) to request a supply packet any time. Watch the brief Furoshiki video on the Library's virtual programming page, then create your own masterpiece: https://youtu.be/W7FfzY_NIoE

Register your email for a night of crafty fun on Zoom!

Librarians will use your email/phone number to contact you about supply packet pickup before the event.

Pro-tip: During the program you’ll be practicing the folding techniques before paint-stamping the cloth. Decorating the cloth requires at least 24-hour drying time, followed by heat-setting, before it can be handled again.

The Library will provide a supply packet including:

-One cotton cloth

-Adhesive backed foam for creating stamps

-Cardboard squares for creating stamps

-One sponge brush

-Acrylic paint (colors will be randomly distributed, no personalization possible)

-Craft instruction sheet

-Let Holley know if you’ll need an empty wine bottle for wrapping practice ( hwesley@eolib.org or 205.445.1117)

Participants need to provide their own:

-Flat surface (cookie sheet or similar) to paint on

-Plastic cup with water

-Paper plate or cardboard for paint palette

-Small parcel or a wine bottle for cloth folding practice (let Holley know if you need an empty bottle and it will be included in your supply packet hwesley@eolib.org or 205.445.1117)

-An iron or clothes dryer

-(optional) an acrylic paint color of your choice (screen printing and block printing inks also work)

-(optional) found-objects suitable for paint stamping

Furoshiki is a type of traditional Japanese wrapping cloth traditionally used to transport clothes, gifts, etc. Tonight on Zoom, Virginia Brasher will demonstrate the intricate tying method to make a Furoshiki wine bottle wrap for a great gift or decorative tote, as well as wrapping techniques for small purses before showing participants fabric decorating & stamping techniques and how to heat-set designs.

Interested in the craft but would rather do it on your own time or don’t want to use Zoom? No problem! Contact Holley ( hwesley@eolib.org or 205.445.1117) to request a supply packet and watch the brief Furoshiki video on the Library's virtual programming page: https://youtu.be/W7FfzY_NIoE

For more information or to request an empty bottle for your supply packet, contact Holley at hwesley@eolib.org or 205.445.1117.