Native Plant Studies: Winter Identification of Native Woody Plants

Instructor: Brooke McMinn

Sunday, December 13 | 1-3 p.m.

Location: Blount Plaza

Adults ages 18+

Cost: $40 (Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens) | $50 (Non-Members)

Identifying plants in winter, many of which have lost their foliage for the season, can be challenging. Using the Gardens' extensive living collections as a hands-on resource, we will focus on attributes and identification features of woody plant species found naturally or in cultivation in Alabama. Attendees will examine and learn to identify approximately 20 woody plants whose key traits are evident in winter.