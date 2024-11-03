Women Who Lead!

Come join us for an empowering event celebrating women who are leading the way by serving in public office! Did you know that on average, only about 30% of elected officials at the local, state, and federal level, are held by women? See https://cawp.rutgers.edu/facts/current-numbers/women-elective-office-2024

Geared for girls in middle and high school, learn more about running for office in local communities, why voting matters, and how to be more civically engaged! This non partisan event at the Junior League of Birmingham is the perfect opportunity to discover how YOU can be a part of making positive change in our community. Meet the inspiring city councilwomen from Birmingham and surrounding cities who are leading the way!

Meet our panel:

Barry Smith | Councilor | Homewood

Crystal N. Smitherman, Esq. | Councilor | Birmingham

Virginia Carruthers Smith | Councilor | Mountain Brook