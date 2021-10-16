Woodlawn Street Market
Oct. 16: Woodlawn Street Market. 55th Place South, Woodlawn. The Woodlawn Street Market is a curated mix of Birmingham makers with items from art to jewelry, clothing to toys, and food to décor. Each market up to 80 vendors showcase along the block of 55th Place South. Free admission. 205-482-2650. facebook.com/woodlawnstreetmarket
