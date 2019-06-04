Working Your Memoirs

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Writing Your Memoirs;" Tuesday 1;30-3:00 PM June 4 through 25th. Instructor: Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA. If you don’t write your memoirs, who will? How often have you regretted not asking your family about stories from their lives or validation of fables long held to be true? Why make your children do this? Learn how to write it down.

Info

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, History
