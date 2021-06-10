OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "The World through the Dime Store Door: A Memoir" by Aileen Henderson. A coming-of-age memoir evoking farm, mining and small-town life in Alabama’s Tuscaloosa County as the world transitions from the Great Depression to World War II. Aileen Kilgore Henderson has published eight books and at 100 years old, she continues to write at her home in the deep woods of Tuscaloosa County. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.