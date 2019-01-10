The World Through My Lens

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The World Through My Lens", January 10, 17, 24, and 31st., 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM. Instructor: Philip Malone, retired geologist, traveler, and amateur photographer. Through photography, we will take seven trips to different parts of the world. Each place is unique with its own beauty, charm, and mystique. Each trip will be narrated as the show is running with two breaks for questions and discussion.

Jan 10: Indonesia, including orangutans of Borneo and the Islands of Java and Bali

Jan 17: Game parks of Northern and Central Kenya and the gorillas of Uganda

Jan 24: A river cruise of the Danube with car trips through Romania and Hungary

Jan 31: Australia, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and parts in between

