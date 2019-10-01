OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "World Religions;" Tuesday, October 1, 8, 15, & 29th (No class on 10/22) at 1:30-3 PM.

Oct 1: Hinduism. Pratibha Khare, teacher, Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Birmingham

Oct 8: Judaism. Barry Ivker, retired professor of Comparative Literature with ongoing lifetime of Judaic studies

Oct 15: Christianity. Bill King, retired Episcopal Priest

Oct 29: Islam. Ashfaq Taufique, President, Birmingham Islamic Society

Learn the history and the many faces of each religion, taught by those who teach and practice the faiths.