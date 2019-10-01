World Religions

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "World Religions;" Tuesday, October 1, 8, 15, & 29th (No class on 10/22) at 1:30-3 PM.

Oct 1: Hinduism. Pratibha Khare, teacher, Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Birmingham

Oct 8: Judaism. Barry Ivker, retired professor of Comparative Literature with ongoing lifetime of Judaic studies

Oct 15: Christianity. Bill King, retired Episcopal Priest

Oct 29: Islam. Ashfaq Taufique, President, Birmingham Islamic Society

Learn the history and the many faces of each religion, taught by those who teach and practice the faiths.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
