Wreath Making with Holly Carlisle | A Members-exclusive Webinar

Discover how easy and fun it is to make your own wreath for any season by joining Birmingham-based floral designer and artist Holly Carlisle for this fun virtual demonstration!

Starting with an inexpensive grapevine wreath, you’ll learn how to incorporate foraged greenery and natural materials from around your yard for a wreath that captures your decor.

This special offering will include a virtual Q&A with Holly from her studio, ROSEGOLDEN (rosegolden.com; Instagram @hollymcarlisle). We encourage you to watch the demonstration, ask questions, then gather what you need (and rewatch the demo if you’d like) to create your special wreath.

Wreath will be available for pickup at Birmingham Botanical Gardens the week of November 30–December 4. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/wreathmaking.php