Wreath-Making Workshop with Sybil Sylvester

Join us at Birmingham Botanical Gardens for this special wreath-making workshop with floral artist Sybil Sylvester, owner of Wildflower Designs. Add your own creative touches as Sybil guides you and shares favorite tips. Greenery and other materials will be provided, and participants get to take their holiday wreath home with them. Proceeds benefit our summer internship program.

Members: $115 | Nonmembers: $125