OLLI at UA presents "The Wright Brothers Civilian Flight School. Feb.-May 1910" by Robert Kane.

In February 1910, Wilbur Wright arrived in Montgomery, Alabama, looking for a suitable location for a civilian fight school to teach men how to fly their airplanes. A local businessman convinced Wilbur to select a nearby abandoned cotton plantation. Wilbur accepted the offer, and the Wright Brothers established the first civilian fight school in the United States near Montgomery. The school lasted only ten weeks, but in April 1918, the War Department selected the same location for an aircraft and engine depot. That installation has since grown into Maxwell Air Force Base.

