Writing Workshop: Cracked Fairy Tales
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Happy October, writers! In the spirit of Halloween, we will be learning about cracked fairy tales/fairy tale retellings in the Zoom Writing Workshop on Wednesday, October 21st at 4PM. We recommend having a notebook or Word document open during the workshop to take notes and participate in writing prompt practice.
Education & Learning, Entertainment