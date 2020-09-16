Writing Workshop: Prompt Practice

Take a break from homework and join us for some virtual writing prompt practice on Zoom!

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month, the O'Neal Library will host a Zoom program for teen writers to meet virtually and practice writing together.

Registration is required to participate. You will receive the Zoom meeting information for this event the Monday before the program begins. Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.