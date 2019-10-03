YA Craftsplosion Event: DIY Candles

Join us for an evening of candle-making at the library! All materials are provided at these events and registration is required.

The YA Craftsplosion events occur on the first Thursday of every month at 6PM. Learn a cool new craft from instructor Virginia Brasher and meet other craft-enthusiast teens. Previously we have done acrylic paint pour, book binding, pottery, and silk scarf printing at our monthly Craftsplosion events.

If you have any more questions about Craftsplosion program series or other teen programs, contact Matthew Layne!

For students in grades 7-12.