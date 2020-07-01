YA Literature Writing Workshop

Write a story that speaks to you: join us for a writing workshop with Randi Pink, the author of YA books Into White (2016) and Girls Like Us (2019)!

Randi Pink is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's creative writing program and a native and resident of Birmingham, AL. Her YA novels incorporates Randi Pink's southern roots through setting and characters while directly responding to social injustices such as discrimination in race and gender. She is currently working on her third book, Angel of Greenwood, a historical YA novel set in during the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921 that is expected to release in the winter of 2021. For more information about Randi Pink, visit her website at www.randipink.com.

This is event is open to teens rising to in grades 7-12. Registration is required to receive Zoom Meeting information.