Join us for Ashtanga yoga, a traditional yoga practice featuring a set of poses (asanas) given in a specific order, with an emphasis on linking the breath (prana) and movement. This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath and actively moves through a series of postures to heat the body and encourage sweating. The opening sequence begins with Sun Salutations (A & B), then moves through several standing asanas, and ends with basic seated postures from the Ashtanga Primary Series. Each pose in the sequence is a preparation for the next and is traditionally practiced in sequence. Class ends with the closing sequence and savasana. Modifications are given. Presented by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the class

is led by Jason Kirby, archivist at the Library at The Gardens. Cost is $5/members and $7/non- members. For more info and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/yoga-at-the-gardens- ashtanga-series-2019.php.