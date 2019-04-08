Yoga at The Gardens: Ashtanga Series

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath and actively moves through a set series of postures to heat the body and encourage sweating. $5 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens; $7 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit bbgardens.org/yoga-at-the-gardens-ashtanga-series-2019.php

Health & Wellness
