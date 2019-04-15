This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath and actively moves through a set series of postures to heat the body and encourage sweating. $5 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens; $7 for non-members. bbgardens.org/yoga-at-the-gardens-ashtanga-series
Yoga at The Gardens: Ashtanga Series
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events