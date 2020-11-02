Yoga at the Gardens: Ashtanga

Instructor: Jason Kirby, Library Assistant and Archivist and Certified Yoga Instructor

Mondays | 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Japanese Garden Pavilion

*Dates and times subject to change*

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Friends: $8 | Non-members: $10

Ashtanga Yoga - Established by Sri Pattabhi Jois of Mysore, India is a traditional yoga practice where a set of poses (asanas) are given in a specific order, with an emphasis on linking the breath (prana) and movement. This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath, and actively moves through a set series of postures to heat the body, and encourage sweating. The opening sequence begins with Sun Salutations (A & B), and then several standing asanas, and end with some basic seated postures from the Ashtanga Primary Series. Each pose in the sequence is a preparation for the next, and is traditionally practiced in sequence. Class ends with the closing sequence and savasana. Modifications are given.

A note from the Friends: Registrants are encouraged to practice social distancing (marked spaces will be provided) and are required to bring their own yoga mats and props. Please note that face masks are required when interacting with others outside of your family group in the Gardens, and for entering the Garden Center. Face masks are not required while taking part in outdoor yoga classes. For your own safety and the safety of others, we ask that you preregister online. Thank you!