Yoga for Beginners Series with Emilie

January 25 - February 15, Mondays, 6:00 - 7:00 pm

This in-studio series introduces the foundation of Hatha yoga poses and breathing exercises with personal, direct, “how to” guidance. New lessons are introduced slowly each week, and you will receive follow up emails to help expand on what you are learning. This series is great for those trying yoga for the first time, after a while away, or more experienced yoga students interested in reconnecting with the foundations of the discipline. This requires pre-registration. Students will also receive an unlimited two-week pass following the end of the series to take any in person, livestreaming or pre-recorded classes.

*Students must be able to move comfortably from seated to standing. Class will spend some time on hands and knees, and knees can be cushioned by additional mat or blanket.

** We reserve the right to cancel the series prior to its beginning should there be increased public health concerns related to a spike in Covid cases, and refunds will be issued. Once the series has begun, if there are increased public health concerns related to a spike in Covid cases, classes will be held live streaming via zoom.

Yoga for Beginners Series

$95

Led by Emilie Maynor