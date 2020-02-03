Yoga at the Gardens: Ashtanga (Mondays)

Established by Sri Pattabhi Jois of Mysore, India, ashtanga yoga is a traditional practice where a set of poses (asanas) are given in a specific order, with an emphasis on linking the breath (prana) and movement.

This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath, and actively moves through a set series of postures to heat the body, and encourage sweating. Modifications are given.

Instructed by Jason Kirby, Library at the Gardens Assistant and Archivist. This is a recurring class every Monday*, and the cost is $8 for members of the Friends and $10 for non-members. Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/ashtanga-yoga-2020.php

*Dates and times are subject to change