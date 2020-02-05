Yoga at the Gardens: Vinyasa (Wednesdays)

This one-hour vinyasa-style yoga class is based on the tradition of combining sequential movements with breath. It will include transitions from standing postures to the floor and rising to stand again.

You will gain strength and flexibility through these gentle movements and discover how to release tension in the body and mind through this safe practice. All levels welcome!

Instructed by Lelia Neil. This is a recurring class every Wednesday*, and the cost is $8 for members of the Friends and $10 for non-members. Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/vinyasa-yoga-2020.php

*Dates and times subject to change