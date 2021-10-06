Yoga in Tune with Menopause and Beyond

Navigating the change of life for a woman can be a time of transformation or resistance. For most, menopause is a naturally occurring process between 45 and 55 years of age. In cultures where age is revered, such as Japan, no menopausal symptoms are reported. Not true in Western culture. Negative attitudes towards aging and stressors may augment hormonal changes. Gentle yoga can support this transition as we befriend our changing bodies. By stimulating the metabolism, reducing inflammation with accessible movement, and building bone health, we can feel stronger and embrace our bodies’ maturity. This four-week series will highlight a different topic to discuss and address through our mat-based yoga practice: mindset, bone density, sleep, and stress. With lived experience and training, Marie will be your guide to an embodied experience. ***participants are required to be fully vaccinated and two weeks out from their final dose to attend this series. Pre-registration is also required.