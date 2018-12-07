Animals might not have specific holidays that they celebrate, but that doesn’t mean the Birmingham Zoo doesn’t get in the spirit. With the annual Zoolight Safari, guests will be taken to a winter wonderland complete with the Jingle Bell Carousel, the Yuletide Slide and Santa’s Reindeer Racers. Seasonal games will also be available on Henley Lawn.

Zoolight Safari is scheduled to run select evenings in December from 5 to 9 p.m., although Public Relations Manager Samil Baker said the times may be adjusted for the weekdays or weekends. The zoo’s breakfast with Santa is also planned for Dec. 15, but the times were not determined as of press time.

Tickets are free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Proceeds will go towards animal care and conservation.