Sept. 9: ZooRendezvous. 6:30 p.m. Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. This fundraiser will benefit the zoo’s Emergency Animal Fund and offers both in-person and virtual components. Up to 50 couples will attend a “Roaring ’20s Watch Party,” a costumed and black-tie event featuring flappers, fine food, fun swag and a speakeasy vibe. The event will also be shown for free on YouTube (@bhamzoo) and Facebook (@BirminghamZoo). There will also be an online auction on Sept. 2. For details, including ticket prices, go to birminghamzoo.com and click on “events.”