FROM GAMER TO GAME: Mountain Brook’s Mac Smith featured in EA Sports’ College Football 26

Mac Smith didn’t expect to see himself in the game — literally. But this summer, when EA Sports released its long-awaited College Football 26, there he was: No. 53 on the Alabama offensive line.

“It’s pretty surreal. I grew up playing NCAA Football with my friends, and now to actually play as myself for the first time was amazing,” Smith said. “It’s definitely one of those moments you dream about as a kid.”

Expand EA Sports Mac Smith's name, image and likeness as seen in EA Sports' College Football 26.

The Mountain Brook native is one of more than 11,000 college athletes featured in the game’s historic return after a 10-year hiatus — and among thousands compensated for their inclusion under new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. For Smith, a former walk-on who once begged his dad just to keep playing youth football, the moment is more than nostalgia. It’s a sign of how far he’s come — and a glimpse at how college sports have changed.

Smith, now 21, began playing youth football seriously when he was 9 and stuck with it through high school. He started at Vestavia Hills High School before transferring to Mountain Brook High School at the end of his freshman year — a move that would shape the rest of his playing career.

His senior season ended with a trip to the Class 6A state finals at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Mountain Brook faced powerhouse Saraland. The Spartans fell short — but Smith didn’t let the loss define him. He still believed bigger things were ahead.

“My parents have always been my biggest supporters, and they’ve taught me the value of hard work and staying humble,” Smith said. “I also look up to my coaches, especially Coach (Chris) Yeager, for pushing me to give my best every single day. They’ve all shaped the way I approach the game and life.”

In 2023, Smith secured a preferred walk-on spot as an offensive lineman at the University of Alabama. He arrived in Tuscaloosa ready to prove himself — surrounded by some of the top talent in the country.

While double-majoring in marketing and real estate, Smith also landed several NIL deals — including College Football 26, which brought in $1,500 and a free copy.

Now, Smith is gearing up for another season in Tuscaloosa. As he reflects on how far he’s come, he often thinks back to where it all started — and says he wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t begged his dad to let him keep playing.

His mom, Haley Smith, still watches her son in awe — and says he continues to surprise her every day.

“Mac is grateful for the support from his family, friends, and the Mountain Brook community, as well as all the coaches from Vestavia and Mountain Brook who helped him through the years,” Haley Smith said. “He finds it wild to now be good friends with players who are in the NFL, and values the brotherhood the offensive line group has built at Alabama.

“Mac has also developed a friendship with local Mountain Brook great Major Ogilvie, a former Alabama captain, who has been a supportive mentor. He also appreciates the Alabama fans who make the game day experience in Bryant-Denny Stadium unforgettable. His goal is to represent all of these communities with pride every time he puts on the crimson and white.”

EA Sports College Football 26 is now available at major retailers.