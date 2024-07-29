Get to know: Mountain Brook Junior High teacher, Courtney Capocci

× Expand Courtney Capocci teaches French at Mountain Brook Junior High.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subjects do you teach?

So, I have officially been a teacher for nine years. This upcoming year is going to be my 10th year and I teach French.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

So, I was inspired to become a teacher because I loved the French language and I love children, and I just loved teaching my friends and family little phrases of French, and figured I might as well combine the two and teach in public school system.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

Singing was my passion before French was my passion. So, in high school, I loved uh Mr. Alan Gillespie. He was my choir teacher, and I was in a mixed ensemble at my high school and we traveled and sang at events and that was my absolute favorite teacher and favorite class.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

So, the most rewarding thing about being a teacher is when I see a student, maybe three or four years down the line, when they've learned a big amount of French and can actually speak French. And the reward for seeing and knowing that I helped contribute to that and maybe helped to give them the passion for the language. That's the most rewarding thing.