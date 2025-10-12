Grand Bohemian prepares to celebrate 10th anniversary

When the Grand Bohemian Hotel opened in Mountain Brook on Oct. 23, 2015, it didn't just change the skyline. It changed the conversation.

Back then, the $35 million boutique hotel opened with high design, bold color and a promise: that art, food and luxury could all find a home in the heart of Lane Parke. It offered something new for residents and visitors alike — a rooftop bar with views of the city, a wine blending experience found nowhere else in Alabama, and a gallery that made every hallway feel like a curated collection. And it made history too: a new space for weddings, events and school foundation fundraisers where, finally, you didn't have to leave town to feel like you'd escaped it.

Now, nearly a decade later, the Grand Bohemian is preparing to mark its 10th anniversary with a community ribbon cutting hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. The event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. at 2655 Lane Park Road. Residents are invited to join local officials and business leaders to celebrate a decade of hospitality and impact.

That impact continues to be recognized. This fall, the Grand Bohemian was named a finalist in the 2025 Alabama Small Business Awards in the 51-100 employee category, standing alongside other standout Mountain Brook nominees Katrina Porter Designs and Exec Hub.

From its bold opening to this milestone moment, the Grand Bohemian remains more than a hotel. It's a symbol of how far Mountain Brook has come — and where it's going next.