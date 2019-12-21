Mountain Brook Baptist holds Living Nativity

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mtn Brk Baptist Living Nativity Church members participate in the Living Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, held at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

Mountain Brook Baptist Church presents the story of the birth of Jesus Christ this weekend with the Living Nativity play held at the church.

The production will take place at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 - 22. Mountain Brook Baptist is located at 3631 Montevallo Rd. S.