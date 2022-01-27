Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - February 2022

What was your New Year’s resolution?

Did you know the No. 1 New Year’s resolution is to exercise more?

If that is one of your resolutions, I have the perfect venue for jump starting your exercise program.

Saturday, March 12, is one of our city’s main events, the Village2Village Run. This annual event is put on by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and is one of its main fundraisers for the year.

What to expect

► The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Lane Parke. Walkers, runners and strollers are all welcome. There is even a shortcut route that reduces the 10K to a 7.5K.

► Mason Music will provide live music featuring local talent; Angelica Rohner Pediatrics is sponsoring a kid’s zone; and there will be event T-shirts for all participants.

► The race route circles our three villages and showcases both our beautiful villages and neighborhoods.

► Mimosas and chocolate strawberries will greet the race finishers as part of the after-party, which runs until 10 a.m.

Sign up now at runsignup.com or on the morning of the event.

I am especially happy to announce that GreenWise is the main sponsor for this great outdoor event.

GreenWise is the perfect sponsor, because they are located in the heart of Lane Parke, where the event will be. GreenWise is also all about healthy eating, which dovetails perfectly with healthy living of the Village2Village run/walk/stroll event.

So, bring your Tesla to the GreenWise charging station and plan on joining friends, family and other residents and visitors alike for this fun family event. And do not forget to visit Lane Parke and Mountain Brook Village after the race for both shopping and dining.