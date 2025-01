× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools will close on Friday, Jan. 10 for winter weather.

Mountain Brook Schools announced on social media Wednesday they will close on Friday due to winter weather.

The post read, "All Mountain Brook Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10 due to the threat of inclement weather. All after school activities are canceled on Friday as well.

We appreciate your understanding and hope you stay warm and safe this weekend."