Metro Roundup: UAB Hospital named Alabama’s best by US News & World Report

× Expand Photo by Steve Wood, UAB. The North Pavilion of UAB Hospital, which was recently named the best hospital in the state.

UAB Hospital has again been named Alabama’s best hospital by U.S. News & World Report in the magazine’s “2021-2022 Best Hospitals” rankings released July 27.

Eight adult specialties at UAB are ranked among the best in America, with seven in the top 30, according to UAB News.

The highest ranked UAB programs are gynecology at No. 7 and rheumatology at No. 10.

Other ranked specialties include cancer at No. 27; cardiology/heart surgery at No. 29; geriatrics at No. 30 and pulmonology/lung surgery at No. 31.

Two programs, neurology/neurosurgery and gastroenterology/GI surgery, were classified as “high-performing.”

UAB Hospital is also classified as high-performing in 14 of 17 adult procedures or conditions.

These procedures or conditions include diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, aortic valve surgery, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, spinal fusion, stroke and acute kidney failure.

To see the ranking, go to health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.