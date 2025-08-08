Mountain Brook City Council agenda for Aug. 11

× Expand city council agenda

MEETING AGENDA

MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBER (A-108)

56 CHURCH STREET

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213

AUGUST 11, 2025, 7:00 P.M.

As a matter of convenience, members of the public are invited to listen and observe in public meetings by YouTube video. Presenters and others interested in a particular matter for discussion are encouraged to attend the meeting in-person. The City is not responsible for technical issues that may occur that interfere with the video. The City Council, at its sole discretion, may proceed with its in-person business meeting regardless of whether virtual attendees can hear and/or observe the proceedings. To access the YouTube video go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.

Constitution Week Proclamation. Approval of the minutes of the July 28, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council. Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property. Comments from residents and attendees. Announcement: The next regular meeting of the City Council is August 25, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Adjourn.

PRE-MEETING AGENDA

MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL

CITY HALL PRE-COUNCIL (A-106)

56 CHURCH STREET

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213

Two Village Design Review appointments-Dana Hazen (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.) Request from Crestline Pharmacy to convert one public parking space on Church Street to short-term parking–Dana Hazen (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.) U.S. Highway 280 night construction Contract with Schoel Engineering to design drainage improvements on Richmar Drive-Ronnie Vaughn (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.) Executive Session

Paste the text string below to your URL to go to the City's website to obtain the complete agenda packets including resolutions, ordinances and supporting documentation: https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-145