Mountain Brook City Council agenda for Aug. 11

city council agenda
MEETING AGENDA
MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBER (A-108)
56 CHURCH STREET
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213
AUGUST 11, 2025, 7:00 P.M.
___________
- Constitution Week Proclamation.
- Approval of the minutes of the July 28, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
- Comments from residents and attendees.
- Announcement: The next regular meeting of the City Council is August 25, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
- Adjourn.
PRE-MEETING AGENDA
MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY COUNCIL
CITY HALL PRE-COUNCIL (A-106)
56 CHURCH STREET
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL 35213
AUGUST 11, 2025, 6:30 P.M.___________
- Two Village Design Review appointments-Dana Hazen (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- Request from Crestline Pharmacy to convert one public parking space on Church Street to short-term parking–Dana Hazen (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- U.S. Highway 280 night construction
- Contract with Schoel Engineering to design drainage improvements on Richmar Drive-Ronnie Vaughn (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- Executive Session
Paste the text string below to your URL to go to the City's website to obtain the complete agenda packets including resolutions, ordinances and supporting documentation: https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-145