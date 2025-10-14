Mountain Brook honors outgoing leaders with heartfelt recognitions

× Expand Image via YouTube Retiring Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston accepts a proclamation from the state legislation honoring him for his decades of service to the city.

Three longtime Mountain Brook leaders were honored for their service during the Oct. 13 City Council meeting, receiving formal commendations and resolutions from state and local officials.

Mayor Stewart Welch, City Manager Sam Gaston and Council President Virginia Smith were each recognized for their decades of leadership and impact on the city.

State Sen. Dan Roberts began the recognitions, reading a resolution commending Mayor Welch for “his nine years of outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the City of Mountain Brook.” The resolution also expressed appreciation “as a symbol of appreciation and respect for his contribution to our community.”

Following Roberts, State Rep. David Faulkner shared reflections from his time working closely with Welch. “What I’ve loved about you the most has been your vision,” Faulkner said. “You always want to look forward, you always want to think about possibilities... you made great appointments of people in positions in this city.”

Faulkner also recalled their work together establishing the city’s First Responders Foundation: “The two of us had lunch, and then we had more meetings and more lunches, and we, it finally got pushed across the finish line because of you.”

Gaston was praised as “the GOAT of city managers,” with Faulkner calling him “truly regarded as the GOAT city manager in the state of Alabama.” Council members cited his responsiveness, long-range planning, and diplomatic skill, noting that he was “beloved by all.”

For Council President Smith, who is retiring after 25 years in elected service, Faulkner said: “Your dedication and passion to make Mountain Brook better is truly remarkable.” He credited her leadership during the economic downturn to keep the new municipal complex project moving: “You were largely responsible for the final layout and design, including this magnificent Sam Gaston council chamber...”

A new administration, led by Mayor-elect Graham Smith, will take office in November. Longtime assistant Steve Boone has been selected to succeed Gaston as city manager.

Formal resolutions honoring all three leaders will be presented and signed during the upcoming state legislative session.