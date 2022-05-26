Mountain Brook seen as ‘huge draw’ for potential residents at development near English Village

× Expand Rendering courtesy of D&A Companies. A rendering of one of the terraces at The Tramont, condominium project to be built near English Village.

The charming villages of Mountain Brook promise to be “a huge draw” to potential residents at a new luxury residential development planned for Highland Park in Birmingham, according to one of the developers, D&A Companies Partner Evan Watts.

The Tramont, to be located at 1236 22nd St. S., will have 28 residential units in a dozen different layouts.

At press time, the sales office for the project was located in English Village.

Residents will have “the ability to stroll to English Village for a coffee at Continental Bakery, lunch at Chez Lulu, a spa appointment at Tonya Jones, happy hour at Vino, antique shopping or a walk to explore the beautiful neighborhoods,” Watts told Village Living.

The development will offer a mix of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units running from 1,100 to about 4,000 square feet, including three two-story, townhouse-style maisonettes.

Prices at The Tramont will range from about $700,000 to about $2 million.

In addition, each unit is placed on a corner to “maximize” the panoramic views of the Birmingham skyline, Watts said.

“No unit is the same,” he said.

The developers say they are using high-quality materials and “timeless” architectural details to evoke the homes in historic Highland Park, as well as English Village and Five Points South, both of which are in walking distance from the Tramont.

The Tramont will offer concierge and doorman services and such amenities as a gym, yoga room, sauna, heated lap pool and exterior terrace garden.

However, Watts said that the building’s location may be its best feature.

A lot of people want to live in the city, Watts said.

“When we talk to potential buyers, they are all eager to live closer to Birmingham’s core, as it continues to grow into a vibrant city full of culture, amazing restaurants and beautiful green spaces,” he said.

D&A, which is based in New York, hopes to contribute to this growth “in a really positive way” with The Tramont, Watts said.

Construction is estimated to begin in the third quarter of 2022, and units are available now with occupancy expected in late 2023.

D&A Companies is partnering with the project on Ingram & Associates and The Five Stone Group.

Some of the buyers may want to downsize from a larger home in the suburbs or live a more urban lifestyle, developers say.

