Mountain Brook senior Jack Bakken receives official offer to continue basketball career

× Expand David Leong Buckhorn’s Deven Chapman (5) guards Mountain Brook's Jack Bakken (20) in the first half of the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Yet another Mountain Brook High School athlete has received an official offer to continue their athletic career.

Jack Bakken, a senior on the school's varsity basketball team, has been offered a spot on the team at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn. The college is an NCAA Division III program and part of the USA South Athletic Conference.

Mountain Brook's athletic account and the basketball team posted the announcement on social media on Monday, but Bakken has not shared any final decisions regarding the offer.