‘Symphony Goes Wild’ brings Alabama Symphony Orchestra to Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo and Alabama Symphony Orchestra will present "Symphony Goes Wild" on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

The family event brings together two longtime Birmingham institutions for an evening centered on animals and music. The orchestra will perform animal-inspired selections outdoors, with Daniel Cho conducting the concert.

Before the performance, guests can encounter ambassador animals, visit the Reptile Building until 6 p.m. and explore the Alabama Wilds barn until 6:30 p.m. Activities will also include face painting and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's "instrument petting zoo," which gives visitors an opportunity to explore orchestral instruments.

Guests can bring blankets and settle onto the lawn for the concert. Concessions will remain open throughout the event, and general admission ticket holders can pre-order grab-and-go meals from Nourish 205 for pickup when they arrive. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

VIP Silver and Gold ticket options include reserved seating and access to a pre-concert reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar on balconies and terraces overlooking the zoo. Both packages also include an opportunity to meet Cho following the concert, with seating locations differing by ticket level.

Tickets are required and are nonrefundable. "Symphony Goes Wild" is made possible by the Linn-Henley Charitable Trust in honor of Don and Sandy Logan, with additional support from Jennifer and Kevin Wagoner.

For tickets and more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/symphony-goes-wild.