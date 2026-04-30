‘Tails in the Trails brings dinos, drinks and fundraising to the zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board will host its 16th annual ‘Tails in the Trails fundraiser on Friday, May 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

This year’s theme, “Dinos After Dark,” will take place among the zoo’s Dino Safari exhibit, featuring life-size dinosaurs including a 35-foot Brachiosaurus and a T. rex display. The outdoor event will include live music, animal encounters, train rides on the Red Diamond Express and an online auction.

Guests can enjoy food from a variety of local restaurants, along with beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Admission includes one drink ticket, with additional drink options available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Carlito’s Casa, the habitat for the zoo’s giant South American anteater.

Tickets range from $40-$50 per person in advance, with higher-priced options that include unlimited drinks. The event is for guests ages 21 and older and will be held rain or shine.

Tickets can be purchased at birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2026.