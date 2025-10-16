“Beetlejuice Jr.” brings Halloween spirit to Virginia Samford Theatre Oct. 23-31

Just in time for Halloween, the ghost with the most is haunting the stage as “Beetlejuice Jr.” opens Oct. 23 at Virginia Samford Theatre, starring student actors from the VST STARS program.

The family-friendly musical — based on the Tim Burton film and Broadway adaptation — follows teenager Lydia Deetz as her life collides with a mischievous ghost who thrives on chaos. With lively songs, over-the-top humor, and a delightfully spooky tone, the production offers a seasonal outing for theatre lovers of all ages.

All performances will take place at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre, located at 1116 26th Street South in Birmingham. The show runs Oct. 23-31, with the following performance schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. (Opening night)

Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children, students, and seniors. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

The show is presented by VST’s STARS program — Students Take A Role at the Samford — which provides youth theatre training and performance opportunities regardless of background or experience. The program combines instruction from professional teaching artists with live production experience in a supportive, educational setting.

Virginia Samford Theatre, now in its 99th year, is Birmingham’s longest-running community theatre. Its mission includes presenting diverse works, fostering local talent, and enriching the community through the performing arts.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (205) 251-1206.