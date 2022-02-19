18th annual Chili Cook-Off set for March 5

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Tyler Schulz eats chili at the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off event at Brookwood Village in March 2020.

The 18th annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off is set for March 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the former Macy’s location at Brookwood Village.

The event includes more than teams cooking chili, a kid zone and live music and is a popular family-friendly event, said Robbie Lee, public relations director for The Exceptional Foundation, which puts on the event as a fundraiser. Tickets to the event are $15, Lee said.

The event serves as one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the foundation, which provides an active social life for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities. The foundation has a youth center and space for adults, and leads field trips, sports and other events, Lee said.

“Without someone efforting that to happen, it doesn’t,” Lee said.

The Chili Cook-Off brings in more than $400,000 each year, he said. It is a “sizeable chunk” of the foundation’s budget.

18th Annual Exceptional Foundation Cook-Off

WHERE: Brookwood Village -

former Macy’s parking lot

WHEN: March 5, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: $15

WEB: exceptionalfoundation.org

The event has grown over the years, starting in the foundation’s parking lot, expanding to the Fresh Market side of Brookwood and now moving to the Macy’s side. With not as much business at the mall, including the closing of Macy’s, parking should be easier than in years past, Lee said.

The event usually brings in more than 5,000 people and offers many different kinds of chili, Lee said.

Tickets are available at the foundation or online at exceptionalfoundation.org.