2025: A look back

Savannah Schmidt
Former Mayor Stewart Welch
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch wishes the city a Happy New Year. Welch, who has served as mayor since November 2016, announced in April that he would not be seeking re-election.
Photo courtesy of Graham Smith.
Mayor Graham Smith
Graham Smith announced her bid for Mayor in early April, following Mayor Stewart Welch’s retirement announcement. Smith’s bid was uncontested, and she assumed office in November.
Savannah Schmidt
Carlee Petro
Carlee Petro at Pine Tree Country Club in Birmingham. Petro was hired as Mountain Brook High School boys and girls tennis coach, taking the place of the retired Susan Farlow.
Savannah Schmidt
Mountain Brook High School’s girls indoor track and field team
Mountain Brook High School’s girls indoor track and field team earned the Class 6A state runner-up trophy at the state meet Jan. 31.
Photo courtesy of the Clarks
Who’s Hungry Food Truck
From left, Ivey Patton, Easton Spotswood and Oliver Clark serve customers out of the Who’s Hungry Food Truck. Oliver and his father, Will Clark, started the food truck with the mission of giving anyone who needs a free meal the opportunity to choose their meal.
Alex Millender
Mountain Brook's Lawson McKnight
Lawson McKnight finds the hole during Mountain Brook’s 42-14 win at Oxford on Sept. 19.
Savannah Schmidt
Mountain Brook High School’s girls basketball team
Mountain Brook High School’s girls basketball team achieved a first, winning the Class 6A Northeast Regional and going all the way to the state championship game in early March.
Tosha Gaines
Mountain Brook High School Marching Band practices
Members of the Mountain Brook High School marching band work on their 2025 halftime show. The summer work helps build camaraderie, pride and spirit and is essential to delivering top performances on the field.
Savannah Schmidt
Wunderfan app founder Blake Patterson
Wunderfan app founder Blake Patterson shows off the app’s features. Wunderfan turns fan engagement into a game. Fans earn points for attending, checking scores, making predictions, even cheering. Their loyalty translates into rewards: team merchandise, discounts, VIP experiences.
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook Elementary and Cherokee Bend auditoriums being updated
The auditoriums at Mountain Brook Elementary and Cherokee Bend were updated with new sound, lighting and finishes over the summer ahead of the 2025-26 school year.
Photo by ABC News
Lulu Gribbin and family with GMA co-host Michael Strahan
Lulu Gribbin with her family on the set of “Good Morning America” with co-host Michael Strahan on Sept. 17. Gribbin was invited on the program to discuss the shark attack that changed her life and how it is motivating her to advocate for investing in prosthetic technology and making accessibility innovations more affordable.
2025 was a big year for Mountain Brook.
Change is happening all around the city, from government and education to business and personal achievements. Before we leap into the new year, let’s look back at some of the impactful moments from this year.