2025 Veterans Day celebrations in Mountain Brook

Alabama and the Birmingham-Mountain Brook metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.

Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in Mountain Brook and the metro area:

StepStone ceremony

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway

Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.

Out of the Darkness Walk

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park, Hoover

Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.

UAB Veterans Day 5K

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.

Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham

Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

Crestline Elementary Veterans Day program

When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Crestline Elementary School

Details: Fifth graders will present a musical tribute for parents and veterans, followed by a light breakfast.

Crestline Salute to Veterans parade

When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 9:45 a.m.

Where: Parade route includes Dexter Avenue and Elm Street near Crestline Elementary

Details: Veterans will begin at Mountain Brook Baptist and parade past the school and neighborhood streets, cheered on by students and families.

Veterans Day golf tournament

When: Monday, Nov. 10

Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley

Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

National Veterans Day Parade

When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Birmingham

Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.

New Directions Veterans Choir performance