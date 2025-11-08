2025 Veterans Day celebrations in Mountain Brook

by

Alabama and the Birmingham-Mountain Brook metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.

Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in Mountain Brook and the metro area:

StepStone ceremony

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway
  • Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.

Out of the Darkness Walk

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Veterans Park, Hoover
  • Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.

UAB Veterans Day 5K

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
  • Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
  • Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

Crestline Elementary Veterans Day program

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: Crestline Elementary School
  • Details: Fifth graders will present a musical tribute for parents and veterans, followed by a light breakfast.

Crestline Salute to Veterans parade

  • When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 9:45 a.m.
  • Where: Parade route includes Dexter Avenue and Elm Street near Crestline Elementary
  • Details: Veterans will begin at Mountain Brook Baptist and parade past the school and neighborhood streets, cheered on by students and families.

Veterans Day golf tournament

  • When: Monday, Nov. 10
  • Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
  • Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

National Veterans Day Parade

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Birmingham
  • Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.

New Directions Veterans Choir performance

  • When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m.
  • Where: The Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover
  • Details: This acclaimed a cappella group, founded by a former U.S. Marine, features veterans performing soul, gospel, pop and doo-wop.