2025 Veterans Day celebrations in Mountain Brook

Alabama and the Birmingham-Mountain Brook metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.
Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in Mountain Brook and the metro area:
StepStone ceremony
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway
- Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.
Out of the Darkness Walk
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Veterans Park, Hoover
- Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.
UAB Veterans Day 5K
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
- Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.
Crestline Elementary Veterans Day program
- When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Crestline Elementary School
- Details: Fifth graders will present a musical tribute for parents and veterans, followed by a light breakfast.
Crestline Salute to Veterans parade
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 9:45 a.m.
- Where: Parade route includes Dexter Avenue and Elm Street near Crestline Elementary
- Details: Veterans will begin at Mountain Brook Baptist and parade past the school and neighborhood streets, cheered on by students and families.
Veterans Day golf tournament
- When: Monday, Nov. 10
- Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
- Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.
National Veterans Day Parade
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Birmingham
- Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.
New Directions Veterans Choir performance
- When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m.
- Where: The Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover
- Details: This acclaimed a cappella group, founded by a former U.S. Marine, features veterans performing soul, gospel, pop and doo-wop.