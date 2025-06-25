2025 World Police & Fire Games begin Friday

× Expand Illustration courtesy of World Police & Fire Games The opening ceremony for the 2025 World Police & Fire Games is set for June 27.

The 2025 World Police & Fire Games will kick off on Friday, marking the beginning of an event that will see more than 100 local first responders compete, including some from Mountain Brook.

The event is free and open to the public. The Athlete Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at the BJCC, followed by a short program and the opening of the Athletes' Village just outside of City Walk. The program will feature brief remarks, entertainment and a recognition of athletes representing more than 70 countries. The ceremony concludes at 8:15 p.m.

Immediately afterward, the Athletes' Village at City Walk will open to credentialed guests. The space will feature food and drink vendors, live music, climbing walls and a “Missed Connections” wall designed to help attendees connect and exchange with people they meet during the Games.

A clear bag policy will be enforced. Bags may not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Official athlete bags issued at registration will be allowed.

The 2025 World Police & Fire Games will bring together more than 8,500 athletes to Birmingham from June 27 to July 6. This includes more than 100 first responders from the Magic City, registered to compete in events such as baseball, boxing, bowling and flag football.

Competitors include active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and other public safety professionals. More than 60 sporting events will be held at over 30 venues across Central Alabama.