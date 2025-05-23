$3 million Mountain Brook home back on the market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama MLS 2919 Fairway Drive is back on the market, listed at $3,150,000.

A Mountain Brook mansion at 2919 Fairway Drive is back on the market, listed at $3,150,000.

The home was previously sold on August 13, 2024 at the current listing price and is now up for sale again. At 5,353 square feet, the home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Built in 1929, the house is an original Mountain Brook Estates home, according to the listing, and is perched near the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and English Village. The home is filled with unique architecture and masonry that has been preserved and restored. The main residence features bedrooms, four full baths, and a powder room, with three additional rooms and a full bath in the private wing above the three-car garage.

Unique features include stonework, a gabled slate roof with copper accents and period details—such as sculpted plaster moldings, intricately carved marble mantels, Gothic archways and original crystal light fixtures.