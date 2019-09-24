4th annual Pooch Plunge a doggone good time

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22. The center opened its outdoor pools to dogs for three hours. Canine owners paid a nominal fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Event organizers said around 260 dogs took part in the event. Prev Next

The Levite Jewish Community Center hosted its fourth annual Pooch Plunge on Sunday, Sept. 22.

It was a doggone good time.

According to Priscilla Denard, the LJCC's director of programs and events, close to 260 canines paddled around the center's outdoor swimming pools. That marked the highest turnout in the event's brief history.

"It was a great event yesterday," Denard said.

Dog owners paid a $15 entry fee, with proceeds benefiting the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. Dogs had access to the pools for three hours, and Denard said there were no reports of foul play.

"Everyone left with a smiling face," she said.

The LJCC outdoor aquatic facility is now closed for the season and will reopen in May.