5 changes for 2025: Brookwood Village development

× Expand Photo courtsey of Brookwood VIllage An aeriel view of the completed Brookwood Village, circa 1970s.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Mountain Brook in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including plans to develop the Brookwood Village complex.

After sitting vacant for the last few years, the once-bustling Brookwood Village complex may soon see some action.

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center has proposed a plan to renovate and convert the former Belk building into a roughly 135,000-square-foot medical office. That parcel of land falls within Homewood city limits, and Homewood’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposal in a meeting on Nov. 5.

Fairway Investments and Pope & Land Real Estate own the 57 acres that make up Brookwood Village, and the property sits in the middle of Shades Mountain and Shades Creek. The land is split between three municipalities: Homewood, Mountain Brook and Jefferson County.

Mountain Brook recently entered an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with the city of Homewood with respect to the property, and the agreement requires the cities to consider what is best for both communities in their decisions regarding redevelopment plans.

Mountain Brook City Council President Pro Tempore Billy Pritchard said the council has not been made aware of any development plans that would impact the Mountain Brook portion of the property, although they have heard there may be plans in the works and hope that something will be forthcoming soon.

