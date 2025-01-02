5 changes for 2025: Housing developments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nequette Architecture Condos and single-family homes will take the place of the former Shades Valley Presbyterian Church near Mountain Brook Village off of Hollywood Boulevard in 2025.

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Mountain Brook in 2025. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including plans for new housing developments.

The property that was previously home to Shades Valley Church will soon offer new housing options in Mountain Brook, marking a new development in the city.

The church was demolished in September after the congregation had dwindled to less than 80 in weekly worship. The property was sold to Montevallo Partners LLC, owned by real estate developer John F. Chapman and Margie Ingram, owner of Ingram and Associates.

“They should be, hopefully, starting work there soon,” said city manager Sam Gaston. “That would put 43 more families living [there], connected to our villages by sidewalks, and should help continue the vitality of Lane Parke and Mountain Brook Village.”

There are 14 home sites on the land, and a condominium building with 24 to 26 units and three townhomes is also planned for the site.

